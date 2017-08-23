This Map Shows Which Foods Each State Hates the Most

Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Geez Montana, just kill that Autumn feeling.

The dating app Hater, which matches users based on the things they hate, has compiled all of their data to create a map of the foods everyone hates. Well the foods each state hates the most of. Since February, more than 600,000 users have swiped on the app’s 3,000 topics over 100 million times, a spokesman told HuffPost. Is it a surprise that people here in Texas hate a well done steak? Check out the map below to see what food every state hates the most, how Michigan hates cold pizza i don’t understand.

