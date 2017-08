It’s not normally good to compare people to pieces of meat, but this is one exception to that rule.

There’s a photo going around of an unusually sensual turkey sandwich, and we have to admit we’ve never seen¬†cold cuts look quite this bodacious.

This turkey sandwich better chill tf out pic.twitter.com/zQE25BG6xT — AV (@deathcamps) August 22, 2017

This sandwich looks like it does it’s squats. Definitely a friendly reminder not to skip leg day. ¬†Seriously, who knew a turkey sandwich could serve up more than just tasty goodness?

-source via mashable.com