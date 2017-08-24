Actor Jay Thomas Of ‘Murphy Brown,’ ‘Cheers,’ And ‘Ray Donovan’ Dies At 69

Texas native Jay Thomas, the versatile comic actor who made such a memorable mark in TV sitcoms (Murphy Brown, Cheers, Ray Donovan), in movies, on stage and even on radio, has died. He was 69.

The news of his death was confirmed by his publicist, Tom Estey, in a statement Thursday.

“Jay Thomas was one of the funniest and kindest men I have had the honor to call both client and friend for 25 years plus,” Estey said. “He will be dearly missed by so many.”

One of his fellow actors tweeted the same. “I worked with Jay Thomas on Joan of Arcadia and he was a great guy and good actor. My thoughts and prayers are with his family today. RIP,” tweeted Joe Mantegna.

Born in Texas and reared in New Orleans, he was doing stand-up by age 16 and collected a fistful of degrees at five different colleges and universities, while working as a DJ and sports announcer at the same time.

-source via usatoday.com