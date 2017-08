When Peter Gene Hernandez was a youngster, his bandleader father gave him the nickname “Bruno,” as he allegedly bore a resemblance to longtime WWWF Champion Bruno Sammartino.

Today, he still carries the moniker, performing on stage world-wide as Bruno Mars. Ā During a stop in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena as part of his 24K Magic World Tour, Bruno finally got to meet his namesake.

The pair posed for a picture together, complete with one of Sammartino’s many championship belts.

I was nicknamed after this professional wrestler Bruno Sammartino. Tonight in Pittsburgh I had the honor of meeting him! šŸ™Œ #OG #24kmagicworldtour A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Aug 22, 2017 at 11:23pm PDT

Via Billboard

