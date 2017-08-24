Kim Kardashian Apparently Blocks The Snake Emoji On Instagram

With all this hullabaloo surrounding Taylor Swift’s disappearance and slithery re-emergence onto Instagram, sooner or later all the snake memes would make their way back to Kim Kardashian.
Swift has gone buck wild on Instagram, posting several critic videos of a snake, which apparently relates to a new single and album she’s dropping soon.
Well, Swifites all over the world have been tweeting Kim K the snake emoji, apparently in an act of revenge for the queen of the Kardashians calling Swift a “snake” in the past.
Well enough is enough, and apparently, Kim K has blocked the snake emoji totally from her Instagram page. Go up and down Kardashian’s Instagram page, you will not find a single solitary snake emoji.
You can see more screenshots of Kim’s Instagram page, and find the directions on how to block emojis for yourself, HERE.
Via MTV