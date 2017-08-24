Massachusetts Winner of $758M Lottery Quits Job

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Well… wouldn’t you?

Mavis Wanczyk has come forward to claim her $758 million dollar prize and quit her job.

“The first thing I want to do is just sit back and relax,” said Ms Wanczyk told reporters.

The 53-year-old mom of two bought a ticket at a gas station in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

“I had a pipe dream.. and it came true.”

Her numbers were chosen, she said, based on relatives’ birthdays. Does that mean they get a piece?

Regarding her 30+ year job at a local hospital: “I’ve called them and told them I will not be going back.”

Adding that she was “going to go hide in my bed.”

