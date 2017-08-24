Pizza Chain Loses Dez Bryant’s Business After Employee Tweets She Hates The Cowboys

Blaze Pizza is a California-based pizza chain often touted as “the next Chipotle.”

Dez Bryant decided to stop for a pie, and even left a generous tip of $75. That didn’t stop employee Kristal Jacobs from tweeting “Dez Bryant came into my work and tipped me $75 but I still hate the cowboys.” She’s since deleted her account.

Dez caught wind of the tweet, and soon after wrote back:

I won't be having blaze pizza at that location again lmao 😂 https://t.co/igsjiBUk9J — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 23, 2017

Considering that NBA Superstar, and Dallas Cowboys mega fan, LeBron James is an investor, you’d figure they’d want to take extra care of the ‘Boys. Turns out, it was just that one Cowboys=hating employee! The restaurant tweeted Dez back:

🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ Well, you're more than welcome at any of our other 200+ locations. 🍕 #HowDoYouBlaze — Blaze Pizza (@BlazePizza) August 23, 2017

Go Cowboys.

Via SportsDay