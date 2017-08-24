Rihanna Gives Fans a Chance to Win Diamond Ball Tickets

By Robyn Collins

Rihanna is throwing her third annual Diamond Ball with the help of a few friends. Dave Chappelle will host the fundraiser, while Kendrick Lamar and Calvin Harris will perform at the event.

If you’re not a celebrity or a millionaire you can still attend the show. Rihanna has launched a ticket contest, which fans can enter by donating one dollar to her charity. The winner will receive two tickets to the black-tie dinner, a flight to New York and a hotel room on Wall Street.

The Dollar Campaign is the latest initiative aimed at supporting Rhianna’s ongoing campaign to improve the education of young people in some of the world’s most impoverished areas

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation website spells out that one dollar could provide a brick to help build a school in Malawi. $10 would provide 10 books to help educate children. Fifteen dollars will give a girl the essential school supplies she needs, while $20 could support he schooling for a month.