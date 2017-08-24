Robert Pattinson Accidentally Committed A Federal Crime While On Set Of New Film

Robert Pattinson is receiving critical acclaim for his role in the equally acclaimed crime drama Good Time.

As a method actor, Pattinson would often take breaks from shooting while in costume, often going for walks during his time away from set. On one of these walks, Pattison accidentally, totally innocently, may have committed a federal crime. Seriously.

Co-directors Josh and Benny Safdie revealed in an interview with Vulture, Pattinson may have accidentally used fake money from the film’s set to purchase some very real goods, which of course, is a huge no-no. Josh recounted, “He was so obsessed with being the character all the time that he would go on walks on breaks in the costume and he came to me and said, ‘I think I committed a federal crime. I’m pretty sure I spent a few hundred dollars of that counterfeit money.”

Ben added, “It literally looked like real money.” Josh continued saying, “It was so realistic! Our props guy was really, really, really obsessive about making sure it looked up to our standards.

#GoodTime is a headrush of crime and chaos- It's Mean Streets on MDMA and Robert Pattinson is De Niro-level good. See for yourself August 11 pic.twitter.com/bWZDWVDNj4 — A24 (@A24) June 27, 2017

Good Time is in theaters now!

Via Hello Giggles