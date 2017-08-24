The Joker Is Getting His Own Stand-Alone Film; Martin Scorsese Set To Produce

The surge of movies set in the DC Universe have prompted a brand new origin film, for one of comic’s most notorious villains.

Hangover director Todd Phillips has patterned with Scott Silver ona brand new origin film featuring Batman’s arch nemesis, The Joker. Phillips is also set to direct the project, which will follow The Joker’s early life, and will be set in DC’s rapidly expanding cinematic universe. Although talks are only in the preliminary stages, it’s been said that Academy Award winning director Martin Scorsese is set to produce the feature, although nothing has been signed as of yet.

The Joker has been portrayed by some of the world’s most famous actors, including Caesar Romero, Jack Nicholson, and Heath Ledger in an Academy Award winning performance in The Dark Knight. Jared Leto was the latest the play the villain in last year’s Suicide Squad, and will reportedly reprise the role in the upcoming Harley Quinn spinoff.

However, a new actor will reportedly undertake the role, which is to be set in the ’80s and according to Deadline, will “emulate that of gritty Scorsese classics like Taxi Driver and Raging Bull.”

