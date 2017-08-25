Airbnb Offering Accommodations to Hurricane Harvey Evacuees for Free

With preparations being made ahead of Hurricane Harvey, Airbnb is hoping to lessen the stress of Texas residents evacuating the coastal areas. Through the company’s Disaster Response Program, Airbnb is working with host from nearby cities that offer their property to evacuees, or those in need of a place to stay free of charge.

Airbnb has released a statement detailing the program more, “Today, Airbnb activated our Disaster Response Program to assist residents in Texas evacuating coastal areas ahead of Hurricane Harvey,” said Kellie Bentz, Airbnb Head of Global Disaster Response and Relief. “We encourage hosts in safe, inland areas to aid in this effort by listing their available rooms or homes on the platform to help the growing number of evacuees. Our thoughts continue to be with everyone in the path of the storm, and we thank the dedicated government and emergency response personnel who are keeping our communities safe.”

The company started the program back in 2012 in the wake of Hurricane Sandy and the need for housing.

If you or someone you know is needing housing accommodations or can provide housing to those affected by Hurricane Harvey, you can check here for more info.