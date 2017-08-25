Coldplay Postpones Houston Concert Due To Hurricane Harvey

Due to Hurricane Harvey, tonight’s Coldplay concert at NRG Stadium has been postponed.

Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion and Chris Martinannounced the news via Twitter. “We really wanted to play tonight, but sitting here all together watching the news about the storm, we feel that we can’t ask anyone to put their safety at risk,” they wrote. “So, sadly, we will have to postpone. We will give details of rescheduling/refunding as soon as we can. We are really sorry for the inconveniences this will cause. Stay safe and see you soon.”

Harvey is expected to be the worst hurricane to hit the Lone Star State in nearly two decades. The National Weather Service warned residents that the Category 3 hurricane could bring a potentially devastating storm surge, heavy rainfall and wind hazards to Texas’ coastal regions.

-source via eonline.com