Crane Places Illegally Parked Car Onto Building’s Roof Until Driver Pays Fines

You take a mighty big risk if you park your car illegally.  You might end up with a ticket or two; maybe a boot on your tire if the vehicle is there a substantial amount of time.

In China however, your car just might end up on a roof.

A woman had her car parked illegally for 38 hours straight in Benxi city, China, and refused to pay a fine.  The security firm who were asking for the fine hired a crane to pick up the woman’s car and place it on the roof of their building in order to teach her a lesson.

The woman and a representative from the residential community where the car was parked were asked to visit the local police station to try to settle the dispute.

Via Metro

