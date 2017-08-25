Crane Places Illegally Parked Car Onto Building’s Roof Until Driver Pays Fines

You take a mighty big risk if you park your car illegally. You might end up with a ticket or two; maybe a boot on your tire if the vehicle is there a substantial amount of time.

In China however, your car just might end up on a roof.

A woman had her car parked illegally for 38 hours straight in Benxi city, China, and refused to pay a fine. The security firm who were asking for the fine hired a crane to pick up the woman’s car and place it on the roof of their building in order to teach her a lesson.

Hilarious!

Property manager uses a crane to move a car to a building roof after driver parked blocking his residential entrance! #China pic.twitter.com/x8Awam82ij — MuradIssa (@MuradAIssa) August 23, 2017

В Китае припаркованную в неположенном месте машину эвакуировали на крышу дома. AsiaWire… pic.twitter.com/khJlLix9MS — Настя Сафонова (@Interdean_) August 23, 2017

The woman and a representative from the residential community where the car was parked were asked to visit the local police station to try to settle the dispute.

Via Metro