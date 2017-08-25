DFW Airport Set To Open Sushi Restaurant & Familiar Beer Bar In Terminal D

If you’re traveling through Terminal D at DFW International Airport next year, you’re going to notice some cool new eateries.

First off, seafood and sushi restaurant Shinsei is moving in first: in late spring or early summer of 2018. Just like the Shinsei we already know and love, they’ll be serving everything from garlic-pork potstickers to Thai fried rice.

DFW Airport is also welcoming another Flying Saucer Draught Emporium location: with their usual 40 draft beers, 30 bottled and canned beers, and food. However, this Flying Saucer’s going to be offering something different. They’re incorporating breakfast and the “Flying Square”: a lounge set-up with couches, booths and live music.

And if you’re in a hurry, Terminal D has a Subway and Chick-fil-A opening next year, too.

Source: GuideLive