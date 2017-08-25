Hurricane Harvey Gathers Strength Now a Category 4

The National Hurricane Center upgraded the storm to Category 4 Friday, with sustained winds of 130 miles an hour. It could make landfall by early Saturday near Corpus Christi, TX, the National Weather Service said.

New York Times reports Gov. Greg Abbott warned at a news conference Friday than the storm was shaping up to be “more dangerous” than previous hurricanes because of the potential for widespread flooding that could leave Texas in the storm’s grip for at least “a week if not longer.” The governor said he had asked President Trump for a federal disaster declaration.

Even after the hurricane hits the coast, its effects will linger for days, with heavy rainfall through next week estimated to be as high as 40 inches in some areas.