If “Look What You Made Me Do” Sounds Familiar, You’re Right. Right Said Fred Receives Writing Credit For Sample From “I’m Too Sexy.”

We’re playing Taylor Swift’s AMAZING new hit “Look What You Made Me Do” every hour on the hour, but chances are, you’re probably familiar with the song even if you haven’t heard it yet.

The chorus of the song follows the same rhythmic pattern as the classic one-hit wonder from Right Said Fred, “I’m Too Sexy.”

Swift’s team approached Right Said Fred before the release of the song, and the duo gave permission for the song to be used, and Swift showed thanks by giving the group’s original three members, Richard Fairbrass, Fred Fairbrass and Rob Manzoli, a writing credit.

Via BBC

