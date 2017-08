Dancing with the Stars is beginning to roll out the professionals for their upcoming 25th season. While the celebrity contestants have yet to be revealed, no doubt DWTS fans will be incredibly pleased with their first few announcements.

Making his triumphant return after a few years away, Mark Ballas is BACK!

This will be Ballas’ first season back since season 22, when he came in second place with UFC fighter, Paige VanZant.

Happy to be back 👊🏼 #DWTS — Mark Ballas (@MarkBallas) August 24, 2017

Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday, September 18th on ABC.

Via E!