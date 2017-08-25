Rangers Will Be Sporting Nickname Jerseys This Weekend

Texas Rangers will be changing things up and having a little fun this weekend. From this Friday-Sunday, players will be able to wear alternate jerseys replacing last names with nicknames on jersey nameplates all inspired by youth league designs, and they can also.
According to ESPN, here’s a complete list of players and their respective nicknames.
Elvis Andrus – Comando
Delino DeShields – Poppa
Mike Napoli – Porterhouse
Brett Nicholas – Jethro
Rougned Odor – El Tipo
Joey Gallo – Joe Joe
Carlos Gomez – El Titere
Shin-Soo Choo – Tokki 1
Drew Robinson – Petey
Adrian Beltre – El Koja
Nomar Mazara – Big Chill
Martin Perez – El De Guanare
Cole Hamels – Hollywood
Jason Grilli – Grill Cheese
Jake Diekman – Gut It Out
Tony Barnette – Barnítez
Tyson Ross – Ross
Keone Kela – Ke
Matt Bush – Matty Ice
Andrew Cashner – Cash
Austin Bibens-Dirkx – El Rubio
Alex Claudio – Alex
Robinson Chirinos – Pelo Buche
Jose Leclerc – Pico
A.J. Griffin – Sweet Lettuce
Jhan Marinez – La Electricidad
Some of these almost sound like wrestler names! Besides the cool nickname jerseys, players will also be able to wear custom-designed flashy equipment, from gloves to bats, that show off their personalities.