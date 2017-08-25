“Saturday Night Live” Season 43 Premieres With Host Ryan Gosling And Musical Guest JAY-Z

Saturday Night Live is set to air the first episode of its 43rd season September 30th.

To mark such an occasion, SNL has lined up an incredible pair to serve as host and musical guest: Academy Award nominated actor Ryan Gosling, and Grammy Award winning rapper JAY-Z.

Season 43 premieres on September 30 with @RyanGosling and JAY-Z! #SNL pic.twitter.com/a2kdhJGVs0 — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) August 25, 2017

Gosling last hosted SNL in 2015, and JAY-Z last served as musical guest in May 2010. Gosling is anticipating the release of Blade Runner 2049, set for October 6th, and JAY-Z is still promoting his latest album, 4:44 which dropped June 30th.

See ya, September 3oth!

Via People