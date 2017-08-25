Taylor Swift Continues With Snakes; Releases New Snake-Themed Jewelry And Clothing

To coincide with the release of the first single off her new upcoming album, Taylor Swift has announced some brand new items added to her online store.

She’s really dedicated to this whole snake thing, as Swift is releasing some new jewelry and clothing adorned with snakes! She’s offering snake rings, one silver plated with platinum, and one gold-plated with 24-karat gold. Both are made of eight grams of silver, and include 300 zircon crystals.

She’s also offering a black hoodie sweatshirt with complete with a black snake design near the shoulder.

If snakes aren’t your thing, she’s offering other clothing featuring the cover of her upcoming album Reputation.

You can purchase all of her new items HERE.

Via People