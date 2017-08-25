TRACKING HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest Updates | Current Track Prediction | Video Forecast

Texans Vs Cowboys Preseason Game Could Possibibly Move to AT&T Stadium Thanks To Harvey

Filed Under: AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, hurricane harvey
(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Our doors are open to help ’em out!

As of right now the Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to play the Texans in Houston for the last pre-season game next week or until Harvey passes over. Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said at an event Friday at the Omni Hotel in Frisco that our doors are open to move the game here if need. “We’re working with them. Certainly our door is open, We think so much of [Texans owner Bob] McNair and the Texans, and if we can help them in any way, then obviously our doors are open to help them out.” When asked if AT&T Stadium would be available for the game, Jones didn’t hesitate. “We’ll make it available if we need to,” he said. “We want to help in any way we can.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live