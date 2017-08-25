Texans Vs Cowboys Preseason Game Could Possibibly Move to AT&T Stadium Thanks To Harvey

Our doors are open to help ’em out!

As of right now the Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to play the Texans in Houston for the last pre-season game next week or until Harvey passes over. Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said at an event Friday at the Omni Hotel in Frisco that our doors are open to move the game here if need. “We’re working with them. Certainly our door is open, We think so much of [Texans owner Bob] McNair and the Texans, and if we can help them in any way, then obviously our doors are open to help them out.” When asked if AT&T Stadium would be available for the game, Jones didn’t hesitate. “We’ll make it available if we need to,” he said. “We want to help in any way we can.”