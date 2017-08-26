Cape Cod Beach Closed After Paddleboarder’s Close Encounter With Great White Shark

I know you’re humming the Jaws theme! This story sounds like it was taken straight from the blockbuster movie.

Things got scary Wednesday morning when a paddle board was bitten by a great white shark at Marconi Beach in Wellfleet, Massachusetts.

69-year-old Cleveland Bigelow was in about three-feet of water: around 30-yards off-shore when his paddle board was bitten (you can see the pictures below). Luckily, Bigelow wasn’t injured. The incident happened while seals were in the area, during calm seas and at high tide.

The beach was closed to swimming while officials from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy and Division of Marine Fisheries investigated. The beach opened a few hours later.

Officials warn that swimmers need to be aware of their surroundings, and not to swim by themselves at dusk or dawn.

Confirmed bite by a shark on a paddleboard. No shark injury to paddler. Seashore staff and scientists investigating. No swimming. NPS photo pic.twitter.com/I1K9V4NruM — Cape Cod NS (@CapeCodNPS) August 23, 2017

For those that aren't familiar w/ the cape, this is where Marconi Beach is. 2nd image is @A_WhiteShark sharktivity app with 1 wks sightings pic.twitter.com/5uq3yaKj8y — Kyle DuBreuil (@TheNamesKyle) August 23, 2017

Shark bites paddleboard in Wellfleet, beach shuts down https://t.co/rtKymqxRZn pic.twitter.com/39CVqy4hXR — Boston 25 News (@boston25) August 23, 2017

VIDEO: Shark warning flag flying at Marconi Beach after shark bit paddleboard in shallow water #wbz #CapeCod pic.twitter.com/cxwBTPXvNC — Jim Harrington (@jejharrington) August 23, 2017

Bullitan board at beach has been updated @nbcboston pic.twitter.com/Qj0CNsiFRM — Perry Russom (@PerryNBCBoston) August 23, 2017

NEW: Marconi Beach is back open after shark bites paddle board this morning @nbcboston pic.twitter.com/G3PpRcvguc — Perry Russom (@PerryNBCBoston) August 23, 2017

Sources: Twitter and CapeCod.com

