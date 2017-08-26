Dallas’ 3 Most Popular Foods & Restaurants Might Surprise You (Or Not)!

According to Lose It, a food and exercise mobile phone app, here are Dallas’ 3 most popular foods:

Okra

Enchiladas

Tacos

The app compiled its numbers from what users were logging (they did this in 11 major U.S. cities).

Do you think they got it right?

Well, at least a veggie got the top spot. But…don’t you usually eat okra fried?

By the way, here are Dallas’ top 3 restaurants according to Lose It:

Whataburger

Chicken Express

Torchy’s Tacos

Even though they’re good, Chicken Express kind of surprised me!

Source: Dallas CultureMap

