Franklin’s BBQ in Austin Still Standing After Fire

Around 5:30 Am a fire started at Austin’s beloved Franklin Barbecue Saturday morning.

WFAA says that no injuries were reported. Austin Fire estimates $350,000 worth of damage was done to Franklin BBQ from the fire. According to a fire official, a cook had been alone in the building when he started the smokers in the pit room. He was cooking in a different room when he smelled something that was not smoke, Austin Fire Department said. No time frame has been determined as to when Franklin’s will open again. AFD said there is smoke damage that needs to be fixed, they said Franklin Barbecue is salvageable.

