Netflix In September: What’s Coming And Going

For every flick and show we’re losing in September, it seems like Netflix is giving us some awesome (and about twice as much!) new stuff! Check it out below.

WHAT’S COMING

9/1/17

Amores Perros

City of God

Dead Poets Society

Deep Blue Sea

Disney’s Hercules

Disney’s Mulan

FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Fracture

Gangs of New York

Gone Baby Gone

High Risk

Hoodwinked

Hotel for Dogs

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Little Evil (Netflix Original)

Maniac: Season 1

Narcos: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Outside Man: Volume 2

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Resurface (Netflix Original)

Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach

She’s Gotta Have It

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography

The Last Shaman

The Lost Brother

The Rugrats Movie

The Secret Garden

The Squid and the Whale

West Coast Customs: Season 5

Who the F**K is that Guy

9/2/17

Vincent N Roxxy

9/4/17

Graduation

9/5/17

Carrie Pilby

Facing Darkness

Like Crazy

Marc Maron: Too Real (Netflix Original)

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

9/6/17

A Good American

Hard Tide

9/7/17

The Blacklist: Season 4

9/8/17

#realityhigh (Netflix Original)

Apaches: Season 1

BoJack Horseman: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi (Netflix Original)

Fire Chasers: Season 1

Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más (Netflix Original)

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Confession Tapes: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Walking Dead: Season 7

9/9/17

Portlandia: Season 7

9/11/17

The Forgotten

9/12/17

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster (Netflix Original)

9/13/17

Offspring: Season 7

Ghost of the Mountains

9/14/17

Disney’s Pocahontas

9/15/17

American Vandal: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

First They Killed My Father (Netflix Original)

Foo Fighters: Back and Forth

George Harrison: Living in the Material World

Larceny

Project Mc²: Part 5 (Netflix Original)

Rumble

Strong Island (Netflix Original)

VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

9/18/17

Call the Midwife: Series 6

The Journey Is the Destination

9/19/17

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Jerry Before Seinfeld (Netflix Original)

Love, Sweat and Tears

9/20/17

Carol

9/21/17

Gotham: Season 3

9/22/17

Fuller House: New Episodes (Netflix Original)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Samaritan

9/23/17

Alien Arrival

9/25/17

Dark Matter: Season 3

9/26/17

Bachelorette

Night School

Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan

Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

9/27/17

Absolutely Anything

9/29/17

Big Mouth: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Club de Cuervos: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Gerald’s Game (Netflix Original)

Real Rob: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Our Souls at Night (Netflix Original)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

9/30/17

Murder Maps: Season 3

WHAT’S GOING

9/1/17

Better Off Ted: Season 2

Do Not Disturb

Frailty

Hope Floats

Jackass: The Movie

Julia

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja

RV

The Batman: Season 1 – 5

The Deep End: Season 1

The Omen

Wilfred : Season 1 – 2

Something’s Gotta Give

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tears of the Sun

Scream

A Nightmare on Elm Street

9/3/17

Drumline: A New Beat

9/4/17

The A-List

9/5/17

Lilo & Stitch

The Emperor’s New Groove

9/9/17

Teen Beach 2

9/10/17

Army Wives: Season 1 – 7

9/11/17

Terra Nova: Season 1

9/15/17

Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse

9/16/17

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

One Day

9/19/17

Persons Unknown: Season 1

9/20/17

Bombay Velvet

Finding Fanny

Raising Hope: Season 1

9/22/17

Philomena

9/24/17

Déjà Vu

9/26/17

A Gifted Man: Season 1

Sons of Tucson: Season 1

CSI: Miami: Season 1 – 10

9/30/17

Last Man Standing: Season 1 – 5

