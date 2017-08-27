TRACKING HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest Updates | Current Track Prediction | Video Forecast

[PHOTO] Jonah Hill Skinny Again For A New Netflix Show

US Magazine revealed a photo of Jonah Hill who was on-set with Emma Stone working on a new Netflix show!

Jonah Hill definitely looks great and also recognizable while he wears some rad clothing for the new Netflix show Maniac.

The show is about a an inpatient at a mental institution who lives his adventures while he is dreaming! This is based on a Norwegian show back in 2014 and it’s considered dark comedy.

Hill has been known for losing and gaining weight for various shows, losing 40 lbs for the movie 21 Jump Street and gaining weight for Superbad. 

He, at one point, went on a full Japanese diet, with no beer. He also kept a journal for his eating habits, who he accidentally emailed Drake.

-Marco A. Salinas

