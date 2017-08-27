SAG Life Achievement Award Goes To Morgan Freeman In 2018

The famous and greatest actor, Morgan Freeman, is named the 54th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award, and will be recognized in the 2018 SAG Awards in January.

According to E! President of SAG-AFTRA, Gabrielle Carteris says “I am thrilled to announce Morgan Freeman as this year’s recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award.” This award is what actors want to achieve in their acting career.

“Some actors spend their entire careers waiting for the perfect role. Morgan showed us that true perfection is what a performer brings to the part. He is innovative, fearless and completely unbound by expectations. As a chauffeur, convicted murderer, boxing gym attendant, pimp or president, Morgan fully realized every character, baring their souls and showcasing their humanity”

Overall, the actor has roughly 100 film credits to his name!

Congratulations Morgan Freeman!! Well deserved!

-Marco A. Salinas