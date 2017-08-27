Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” Breaks Spotify And YouTube Records

While fans’ reactions to Taylor Swift ‘s new song and music video may be mixed, they still broke major records.

“Look What You Made Me Do,” the angst-filled new single from her upcoming album Reputation, has been downloaded (legally) more than 184,000 times, and is No. 1 on iTunes, Variety reported Saturday.

In addition, Swift has set the new global first day streaming record for Spotify with over 8 million streams for “Look What You Made Me Do,” a rep for the company told the outlet.

Swift’s lyric video for the song has also broken a major record on YouTube; The clip reached more than 19 million views in 24 hours, breaking the record for the most views for that type of video on the site. As of Sunday morning, it has been viewed more than 34 million times.

After keeping out of the spotlight for months and after a social media post purge, Swift returned online last week to announce her music comeback. Her new album, her first in three years, will be released in November.

