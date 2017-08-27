‘Texas Chainsaw’ Director Passes Away at 74

NPR confirms that the the influential horror movie director, Tobe Hooper, died on Saturday in LA.

He was famous for directing the movie Texas Chainsaw Massacre which received very mixed reviews when the first film came out. The movie was banned in a number of different countries, some horror directors criticized his work both positive and negative and his crew members, actors had very little money to make this movie.

Though, this movie was the founding father of the slasher genre for years to come. Little did he know, he changed the horror genre in the cinematic industry forever!

The cause is still unknown, but his body was identified by the LA County coroner’s office.

-Marco A. Salinas