To those who missed the Mayweather vs Mcgregor fight, Mayweather wins with a TKO in the 10th round. Mcgregor may have lost, but nothing like a good ol’ partying at a Las Vegas nightclub sure looks like he won.

According to TMZ, he was seen at the Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas partying with club-goers and saying “It didn’t turn out the way we wanted but we can still party like we did.”

To see the video, click here.

Way to be a champ at heart with million in your pocket!

-Marco A. Salinas