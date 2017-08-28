8 Things That Make You Less Attractive

Having trouble finding a relationship and have no idea why?

We probably couldn’t figure it out, either. The laws of attraction are such a mystery and are constantly changing to keep up with today’s trends and standards. There isn’t an exact science to determine what makes a person attractive to another, because at the end of the day, it’s all subjective, right?

But to help you out just a little, we have a list of eight characteristics and habits that people tend to find less attractive in another.

-Asymmetry

–Off-Putting Body Language

-Lack Of Sufficient Sleep

–Being Lazy

-Lack Of Humor

-Mean Muggin’

-Being Stressed Out

-Untrustworthiness

Via Healthy Way