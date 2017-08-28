Anheuser-Busch is Canning Water Instead of Beer for Harvey Victims

And it’s Budweiser to the rescue.

According to KTVI, the Anheuser-Busch Brewery in Cartersville, Ga., is canning drinking water to send it to areas affected by hurricane Harvey. Brewmaster Sarah Schilling, said in a statement,“Throughout the year, we periodically pause beer production at our Cartersville, Georgia brewery to produce emergency canned drinking water so we are ready to help out communities across the country in times of crisis. Putting our production and logistics strengths to work by providing safe, clean drinking water is the best way we can help in these situations,” This isn’t the first time Anheuser- Busch has helped out during a hurricane, earlier this year they provided canned water for those affected by hurricane Matthew and to firefighters working wildfires in Washington state. The water will be distributed by the Red Cross.