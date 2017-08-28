Did You Catch All The Hidden Messages In The “Look What You Made Me Do Video”

Taylor Swift laid it all on the line with the premier of her video for her amazing new single, “Look What You Made Me Do.” The chart-topping song is breaking all sorts of records, and is a defiant shift from what we’ve come to expect from T-Swift.

And we LOVE it!

Swift was definitely not above taking shots in her video, either. With this whole campaign, actually, Swift has been referencing snakes, which of course was a HUGE part of her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Another huge rival, Katy Perry, was not explicitly mentioned or named in the video, but it was hard not to make a connection with several scenes and shots. This haircut and glasses combo, anyone?

Taylor threw some shade at Katy Perry in her new video for "Look What You Made Me Do," because she keeps receipts: https://t.co/3O4Q8aU4hU pic.twitter.com/bdUR6Y4B8C — BreatheHeavy (@breatheheavycom) August 28, 2017

Also, Swift can be seen wearing a shirt emblazoned with a lion, which could reference Katy Perry’s hit “Roar.” Also, many believe with the lyric “You asked me for a place to sleep/Locked me out and threw a feast,” the “feast” refers to one of Perry’s newer songs, “Bon Appetit.”

As to the accusations that Swift “manufactures” her friendships, at one point Swift is presiding over “Squad U,” where beautiful people are lined up one after another seemingly created and taught how to be part of Swift’s circle of friends.

Via EW