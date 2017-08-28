TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video ForecastDisaster Relief Drive

DJ Khaled’s 10-Month-Old Son Wore A $2,000 Gucci Suit At The 2017 MTV VMAs

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

DJ Khaled’s son is already dressing better than us, and he’s not even a year old.

The rapper’s 10-month-old son, Asahd Tuck Khaled, donned a roughly $2,000 head-to-toe Gucci ensemble when he joined his daddy at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

The navy, jacquard taffeta suit was embroidered with little monsters and came complete with a $820 jacket over a $260 button-down shirt, a pair of $580 pants, $275 leather shoes and, of course, $35 blue, red and green Gucci socks.

The grand total? $1,970.

If you just sighed out of the mere fact that this baby’s outfit cost more than anything you’ve ever owned in your closet, you’re not alone.

-source via eonline.com

