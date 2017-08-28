Many Fans Are Upset MTV Cut the Tribute to Chester Bennington for Commercials

MTV’s Video Music Awards seemed to have been running a different schedule last night. It seemed the commercial breaks were longer and the performances were shorter. MTV began by cutting off certain performances in the middle such as Julia Michaels’ performance of her hit single, “Issues”.

About halfway through the awards show, Jared Leto took the stage to pay his respects to Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell with an emotional tribute.

“I think about his heart which he wore on his sleeve. I think about his wife and his six incredible children. I think about his family. I think about his band who were really his brothers, and I remember his voice — at once ferocious and delicate. That voice will live forever. If there is anyone out there who is watching this tonight and feels like there is no hope, hear me now — you are not alone.”

Leto then asked the audience not once but twice to stand together to show respect for Bennington. At that point, MTV cut off the tribute for commercials. Many people were not happy about this.

Wow. @JaredLeto gave some real talk. Bummer MTV just cut that tribute to Linkin Park short to commercial break, wtf — ░LEFTI░ (@LEFTIMUSIC) August 28, 2017

Jared's speech was beautiful. Pity the whole thing was handled terribly. Chester deserved better. LP deserved better. — Anna (@i_am_empath) August 28, 2017

What I hated about the ceremony tonight was it cut off performances and the memorial of #Chester #LearnFromYouMistakes @MTV #VMAs — Marco A. Salinas🎧📻 (@salinasmedia) August 28, 2017

I cannot wrap my head around the fact that MTV can cut a tribute to a musician that just passed away. One who's music was music was always — lil rettes (@therettes) August 28, 2017

played on MTV. One who was an incredibly talented singer. One who wrote meaningful and truly deep lyrics that connected with millions! — lil rettes (@therettes) August 28, 2017