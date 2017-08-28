Selena Gomez Instagram Hacked, Bieber Nudes Posted

Selena Gomez’s Instagram account just got hacked, and whoever’s behind it immediately posted nude photos of her ex, Justin Bieber.
A post from Selena’s official IG account went up Monday showing 3 paparazzi pics of Bieber flashing his bits, with a caption that read “LOOK AT THIS N**** LIL SHRIMPY.”
The alleged hackers included their IG handles and claimed they “run da scene.”
The accounts appear to belong to 3 random Internet trolls who only have a handful of posts, and thousands of followers between them.
Selena quickly deactivated her account after the hack.
