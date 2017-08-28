TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video ForecastDisaster Relief Drive

Selena Gomez Instagram Hacked, Bieber Nudes Posted

Selena Gomez’s Instagram account just got hacked, and whoever’s behind it immediately posted nude photos of her ex, Justin Bieber.

A post from Selena’s official IG account went up Monday showing 3 paparazzi pics of Bieber flashing his bits, with a caption that read “LOOK AT THIS N**** LIL SHRIMPY.”

The alleged hackers included their IG handles and claimed they “run da scene.”

The accounts appear to belong to 3 random Internet trolls who only have a handful of posts, and thousands of followers between them.

Selena quickly deactivated her account after the hack.

-source via TMZ.com

