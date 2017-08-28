Texans vs Cowboys Preseason Game Officially Moved to AT&t Stadium

The final preseason game for the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans will be played here in Arlington.

The NFL said in a release “Due to public safety concerns resulting from the ongoing weather emergency related to Hurricane Harvey, Thursday’s Dallas Cowboys-Houston Texans game originally scheduled to be played in Houston at 7 p.m. CT has been relocated to AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Kickoff on Thursday will remain at 7 p.m. CT. Details on tickets, parking and other game day logistics will be announced later this week.”

OFFICIAL: Thursday's game against the Cowboys has been relocated to AT&T Stadium in Arlington. 📰: https://t.co/QWhlG6Pz2i pic.twitter.com/sl3SVDSwTC — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 28, 2017