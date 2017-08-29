‘Bachelor’ Alum Sean Lowe Drives Boat Through Houston To Help Harvey Victims

Today I had the chance to do what I could to help some people in the Houston area. I couldn't believe the devastation. My heart broke for all the elderly who are immobile and the mothers trapped in their homes with young babies. But I was encouraged by the selflessness of so many Texans who came to help where they could. Definitely a day I'll never forget.

A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Aug 28, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT