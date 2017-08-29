‘Bachelor’ Alum Sean Lowe Drives Boat Through Houston To Help Harvey Victims

“Bachelor” alum Sean Lowe took up his own rescue effort in Harvey-pummeled Houston on Monday.
The Dallas resident posted a picture of himself driving a boat through the area in an effort to help.
“Today I had the chance to do what I could to help some people in the Houston area,” he wrote. “I couldn’t believe the devastation. My heart broke for all the elderly who are immobile and the mothers trapped in their homes with young babies.”
“I knew you were my favorite bachelor for a reason! Heart of gold!” one fan wrote in his Instagram, which also included a few photos Lowe took of the flooding.
But Lowe isn’t the only Texas celebrity to rise to the occasion. Houston Texans star J.J. Watt organized his own fund-raising campaign that has hauled in more than $1 million so far. Outside of Texas, Kevin Hart encouraged his famous friends to donate to hurricane relief.
