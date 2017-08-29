Britney Spears Shares A Makeup Free Selfie

If you’ve ever wondered what Britney Spears looks like without makeup…today is your lucky day.
It should come as no surprise that celebrities don’t really wake up with a face full of makeup. More than likely, their hair isn’t fixed when the alarm goes off. We almost always get their best side when they’re in public.
However, Britney shared a rare early morning moment over coffee. A typical day where she doesn’t get all glammed up for her Vegas show.
Now she does admit there are still some remnants of mascara. Probably from the night before. But come on! She looks great!