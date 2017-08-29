Bruno Mars Shares Heartfelt Michael Jackson Birthday Tribute

By Scott T. Sterling

As fans flood social media with Michael Jackson tributes on what would have been his 59th birthday, Bruno Mars has joined in with a heartfelt remembrance of his own.

“There will never be another king of pop, prince of pop, or any other title with the word pop in it. Michael owns them all,” Mars wrote on Instagram next to a photo of a young Michael Jackson.

“He will forever be the man that turned music into magic. From videos to fashion to his ground breaking performances, everyone can learn from Michael about dedicating your life to something and constantly striving to be great. Thank you Michael for showing the world what greatness looks like. Happy Birthday.”



See the post below.