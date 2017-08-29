TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video ForecastDisaster Relief Drive

Health Professionals Reporting Numerous Cases Where Patients Put Sunscreen In Eyeballs To Watch Eclipse

Filed Under: doctor, Eclipse, eyeballs, Hospital, Injury, Nurse, sunscreen
(Photo by Amory Ross / Team Alvimedica / Volvo Ocean Race via Getty Images)

Rather than purchase a pair of eclipse sunglasses or make a pinhole box to view last week’s eclipse, a lot of geniuses opted to drown their eyes in sunscreen thinking it would produce a similar protective effect.

Trish Patterson, a nurse at Prestige Urgent Care in Redding, California said, “One of my colleagues at moonlight here stated yesterday that they had patients presenting at their clinic that put sunscreen on their eyeball, and presented that they were having pain and they were referred to an ophthalmologist.”

This isn’t affecting patients in just California, either.  Doctors in Virginia have also been reporting patients complaining about putting sunscreen in their eyes because they did not have protective eyewear to view the eclipse.

Via Fox News

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live