Katy Perry Reportedly Sued By Stagehand Who Lost Her Toe

Katy Perry is reportedly being sued by a former stagehand who claims she lost her toe while working on tour with the “Swish Swish” singer.

A woman named Christina Fish claims in a lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, that the injury occurred while she was working on Katy’s Prismatic World Tour back in 2014. More specifically, it happened during the tour’s stop in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Fish reportedly claims she was asked to help move a wall, but it got stuck and rolled over her foot, TMZ reports. The outlet also notes Fish says someone offered her ice, but no one called for an ambulance. Instead, she called her own friend to bring her to the hospital.

Fish eventually had to have her toe amputated, as it became gangrenous. According to the lawsuit, she was reportedly told by doctors to keep the “dead toe” on her foot as long as possible before it was removed, which she says caused her emotional distress. On top of that, she was unable to move her toe for months, TMZ reports.