Starbucks Post Cryptic Message Regarding The Release Of The Pumpkin Spice Latte

A woman holds up her cup in front of a Starbucks coffee shop in Silver Spring, Maryland, on March 28. 2013. The US economy grew more strongly than initially thought in the fourth quarter last year but was still moving at a sluggish 0.4 percent annual pace, the Department of Commerce said on March 28. AFP PHOTO/Jewel Samad
(Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

Why does Starbucks have to be so secretive about everything?

We’ve all been on pins and needles waiting for any news regarding the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, and up until this point, we haven’t really heard anything.

Until now.

The official Twitter account for the Pumpkin Spice Latte (yes, the PSL has its own OFFICIAL, verified Twitter account) tweeted yesterday an incredibly cryptic message, one that reveals that we might be on the very brink of the release of the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

You know we’ll be checking our Facebook September 1!

Via Bustle

