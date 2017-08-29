TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

The Rock Answers Kevin Hart’s Challenge And Donates $25K To Houston Relief

Filed Under: Dwayne Johnson, Houston Relief, hurricane harvey, The Rock
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 23: Actor Dwayne Johnson, recipient of the Action Star of the Decade Award, arrives at a Paramount Pictures and DreamWorks Animation event at Caesars Palace during the opening night of CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, April 23, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Johnson is promoting his upcoming movie, "G.I. Joe: Retaliation." (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Yesterday comedian Kevin Hart challenged several of his celebrity friends including the Rock to donate $25,000 to Houston relief efforts.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson donated $25,000 and talked about his experience with Hurricanes.

Kevin Hart then donated another $25,000 and challenge a few more of his celebrity friends to do the same.

If you would like to donate to Kevin Hart’s Red Cross donation page you can do so right HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live