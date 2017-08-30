A Petition Has Been Started To Force Rangers To Remove Texas Flag From Their Jerseys

Neither the Rangers nor Houston Astros were wrong to hold the line on decisions about baseball in the wake of the Hurricane Harvey disaster while pledging to help victims at the same time, Evan Grant reasoned Tuesday morning.

They just both missed an opportunity to look — and act — noble at a time when it would have been appreciated.

Still, one suffers more in the court of public opinion: the Rangers.

That’s become even more evident with the creation of a petition asking for the removal of the state flag from Rangers jerseys.

The petition states: “During the flooding of Hurricane Harvey in the greater Houston area, the Houston Astros approached the Texas Rangers about swapping the dates and locations of their final two series. Minute Maid Park in Houston would not be able to host the August 29th game. The Rangers refused, because they stated it was unfair to their fans. With everything going on in Texas and the spirit of unity, how can a team represent the great State of Texas by wearing the state flag, when they do not share in our states helping spirit. The Texas Rangers do not represent the State of Texas and therefore should not be allowed to wear our States Flag.”

As Grant wrote Monday, the proposed home-and-home swap wasn’t as simple as it sounds and presented “a number of challenges.” That is why the Rangers and Astros are playing their three-game series, originally scheduled for Houston this week, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

What the Rangers offered to do was host the games this week in Arlington with Houston as the home team. The Rangers offered to give all profits to the Astros. They would have probably been able to coordinate some in-park hurricane relief efforts. They will donate the proceeds from the Texas Two Step 50/50 raffle to relief efforts from all three games against the Angels this weekend. As it is, MLB and MLB Players Association will make a joint donation of $1 million to relief efforts.

The Astros declined. It is understandable. Given the choice of playing as the home team in a rival’s park or going to a fully neutral site, they chose the latter. In the midst of what is now likely to be an 18-game road trip because of the weather, they may also get to set up shop in Tampa for a full week. They could host the New York Mets there over the weekend if Minute Maid Park is still out of the question. That’s not an insignificant factor.

-source via dallasnews.com