Adam Sandel is a self-proclaimed “fitness enthusiast” and “pull ups aficionado,” and judging by this video, he’s not lying!

He’s found his way into the Guiness World Records Book for performing the most pull ups in one minute. ┬áThe previous record was set at 50, and Sandel tied the record with 11 seconds to spare before he started to feel the burn and his body began giving out.

Check out the video below!

So how out of shape do you feel now?

Via BroBible