Kardashian Family Donates $500K To Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

The Kardashians have answered Kevin Hart’s call to donate to the relief fund for all the victims of Hurricane Harvey along the coast of Texas.
Although not named or tagged in the original post, the Kardashians stepped up in a big way, and donated half a million dollars to the American Red Cross and Salvation Army.
My daughters and I accept your challenge @kevinhart4real. We will be donating $500,000 to @americanredcross and @salvationarmyus today to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. We have been watching the heartbreaking footage of the catastrophic flooding in Houston and our hearts go out to the people of Texas. Go to redcross.org and helpsalvationarmy.org to find out how you can help. We must all stand together in times of need! #HurricaneHarvey #RedCross #SalvationArmy #StandTogether #houstonstrong #Houston
Since Sunday, the storms and devastating floods have taken at least 14 lives, and displaced thousands from their homes.
Via Seventeen