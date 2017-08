Another great episode of America’s Got Talent last night.

Colin Cloud calls himself a “Real Life Sherlock Holmes”. Last night, he solved the “murder of Simon Cowell” before it even occurred. This guy picked out a random audience member to come to the stage, who chose a random knife. That knife was then handed off the Mel B., who did all the stabbing.

Ha! That was probably payback for that martial joke last week. Of course, Simon Cowell did not look too happy about getting stabbed.