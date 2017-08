I think the only thing left to turn into pumpkin spice flavor is tooth paste.

It’s almost that time of year again when everything is pumpkin spice flavor. This year will included pumpkin spice deodorant. Cause we want our pits smelling like a Starbucks on the first day of October. The all-natural deodorant brand Native has just announced a new pumpkin spice latte scent will be available for shipping on September 5th.