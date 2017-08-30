QuikTrip To Only Offer Gas At Select Locations By Week’s End; Other Gas Stations May Follow

Hurricane Harvey is having a major impact on Texas oil refineries, prices at the pump, and gas availability.

Last night I filled up at QuikTrip, at $2.35 for regular (ouch!), and now, the chain has announced it will begin limiting sales at it’s North Texas stores before the end of the week.

According to CBS 11, QuikTrip spokesman Mike Thornburgh says the company is currently deciding which locations… will not sell ANY gas. Yeah, you may need to read-that-again. Some QuikTrip locations will NOT sell gas, soon.

Thornburgh says, “Our experience has been, if you try to keep every store full… you’ll run out”–“If we have a store in each quadrant (of the Metroplex), we can keep supply going for our customers.”

Thornburgh continued to say, “We’re trying to find any source that we can and it’s sparse,”

QuikTrip is expected to release a list of stores that will have gas, later today.

Expect more gas stations to follow suit and higher prices.

Fill up and conserve.